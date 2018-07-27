Dr. Alan Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Goldman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Alan P Goldman MD Steven C. Tawil MD PC130 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 3R, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 946-7557Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman is very professional. He listens and stays up on the latest research. I'm so glad I found him!
About Dr. Alan Goldman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva
- Harvard College, Cambridge, Ma..
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
