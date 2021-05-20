Dr. Goldfeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD
Dr. Alan Goldfeder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their residency with Barnard College
Dr. Goldfeder works at
Locations
Eye Clinic PA1095 Morris Ave Ste 400, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Love Dr Goldfeder , From Ferry St to St James to Union !!!! Visiting him now with my granddaughter , she is the 5 th generation family member to be treated in this office !!! Always makes himself available and never rushes clients through a visit !!! Thanks Dr G for being YOU!!!!!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Portuguese
- 1841256757
- Barnard College
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Goldfeder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldfeder works at
Dr. Goldfeder has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more.
Dr. Goldfeder speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.