Dr. Alan Gober, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Gober, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / EASTERN SHORE CAMPUS.
Locations
Gober Alan MD Office3949 Ferrara Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 977-1103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gober?
I have seen Dr. Gober since I was born, nearly 26 years ago, and he has always been fantastic!
About Dr. Alan Gober, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1548371388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / EASTERN SHORE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gober has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gober accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.