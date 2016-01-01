Overview

Dr. Alan Glass, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Glass works at 57 West Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.