Dr. Alan Gilbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Gilbert, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
Dermatology & laser Surgery associates10620 Corporate Dr Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 423-2567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gilbert for quite a few years. He is always very thorough & professional with my exams since I had surgery for melanoma 5 years ago. I would recommend him to anyone searching for a very competent dermatologist that listens to you & your medical issues.
About Dr. Alan Gilbert, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Meml Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Psoriasis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
