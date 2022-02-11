Overview

Dr. Alan Ghassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ghassan works at Antone Internal Medicine/Assocs in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Lathrup Village, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.