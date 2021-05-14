Dr. Alan Gertler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gertler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gertler, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Gertler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
UAB Heart and Vascular Clinic at Acton Road2145 Bonner Way Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 978-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New patient after previous cardiologists in FL and AL both retired. Was able to schedule the initial appointment within a week, which was nice. Dr. Gertler spent lots of time explaining in simple terms for me, about a recent ECG anomaly noted by my GP. Very thorough review of my history and things to watch for. He discussed additional tests to perform. Overall, very impressed. Nurse and staff were efficient too. Nice facility and easy access from I459.
About Dr. Alan Gertler, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gertler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
