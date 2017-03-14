Dr. Gass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Gass, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Gass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASSARI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Gass works at
Locations
Michael L. Innerfield M.d. PC257 Lafayette Ave Ste 330, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-8803
Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
Quest Diagnostics30 Hatfield Ln, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (845) 294-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gass is a wonderful caring doctor. My husband received a heart transplant on 03/14/17 and received excellent, personalized care from Dr. Gass and Dr. Kathy Brown, his associate. John still goes for aftercare and is very satisfied with his interactions. I also am elated with the whole experience, they always keep you in the loop about health diagnosis/prognosis and test results.
About Dr. Alan Gass, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SASSARI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
