Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1250 8th Ave Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was by chance that I met Dr. Garrett. I went in to see about participating in a study that he was doing, found out I was not a candidate, but he was the first Foot Specialist that ever took a real look at my feet and determined that I needed help. After sending me to get fitted for new speciality shoes with the proper inserts I went back and we discussed exactly what I needed done to correct my right foot and to stop the constant pain. He performed surgery on my foot in May 2022 and has given me instructions all along the way to be able to heal properly. He is a definitely a "TOP DOC."
About Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588608459
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Texas A&M University
