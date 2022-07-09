See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1250 8th Ave Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 702-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Jul 09, 2022
    It was by chance that I met Dr. Garrett. I went in to see about participating in a study that he was doing, found out I was not a candidate, but he was the first Foot Specialist that ever took a real look at my feet and determined that I needed help. After sending me to get fitted for new speciality shoes with the proper inserts I went back and we discussed exactly what I needed done to correct my right foot and to stop the constant pain. He performed surgery on my foot in May 2022 and has given me instructions all along the way to be able to heal properly. He is a definitely a "TOP DOC."
    Billie Lancaster — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Garrett, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588608459
    Education & Certifications

    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Texas A&M University
