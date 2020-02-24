Overview

Dr. Alan Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at Alan Gardner MD PC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Ellijay, GA and Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.