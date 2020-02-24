Dr. Alan Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Gardner, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
Alan Gardner MD PC2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 952-2100
-
2
Immediate Medcare of Ellijay LLC526 Maddox Dr Ste 101, Ellijay, GA 30540 Directions (706) 515-0001
-
3
Gulf Coast Dermatology2505 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 233-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
As good as it gets. Competent and professional staff. Pleasing and inviting environment. Dr. Gardner is very thorough and allocates his time graciously. It is hard to tell that you are not the only patient of the practice. In addition, Dr. Gardner is very conservative. This is medicine as it should be.
About Dr. Alan Gardner, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215048673
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gardner speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.