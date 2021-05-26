Dr. Alan Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gaines, MD
Dr. Alan Gaines, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cumberland, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center and Rhode Island Hospital.
Northern RI Allergy and Asthma Center106 Nate Whipple Hwy Ste 201, Cumberland, RI 02864 Directions (401) 658-1800
Allergy & Asthma Center450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 15A, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 331-8426
Aquidneck Allergy and Asthma850 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 847-4510
Tollgate Allergy and Asthma40 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-9191
- Landmark Medical Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaines has treated me for 15 years with excellent results relieving allergy and asthma symptoms greatly with medications and immunization shots. The office staff is patient, kind and thorough. It is easy to get appointments. I visit the Cumberland RI office
- Duke University Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- MIT
Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Animal Allergies, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.
