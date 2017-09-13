Dr. Alan Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Friedman, MD
Dr. Alan Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Targee Street1145 TARGEE ST, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 719-9319
Northwell Health100 Ross St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 719-9321
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
I was a Dr. Trentacosta patient for a very long time and passed on to Dr friedman. He is very nice. A little dry personality but nice. Very thorough and informative.
About Dr. Alan Friedman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1205856465
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai/St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center Program|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
