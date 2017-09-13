Overview

Dr. Alan Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Targee Street in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

