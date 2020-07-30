See All Ophthalmologists in Hudson, FL
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hudson, FL. 

Dr. Freedman works at Suncoast Eye Center in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Safe Harbor Anesthesia Practice Inc
    14003 Lakeshore Blvd, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-9442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Cataract Removal Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Cataract Removal Surgery

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 30, 2020
    I am a surgeon that needed cataract surgery. I did not check Healthgrade or Google to choose my eye doctor. I talked to every physician my age and asked them about their cataract experience. It was amazing the number of doctors that had Dr Freedman perform the surgery. I then checked on the anesthesia staff and on the dept of health inspections. The inspections were excellent. Finally , went to meet Dr Freedman. He was personable and informative and thorough. His staff was pleasant and efficient. Surgery was scheduled and it proved to be a very pleasant experience. With both eyes done, my vision is perfect. The change has improved my life and made my work easier. I would not entrust my vision to just anyone. I did my homework and I am so glad that I chose Dr Freedman and staff. I want to thank them all and recommend them highly. He seems to be the go to guy for the Doctors in our area.
    Dr Ramon Perez-Marrero — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154311140
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

