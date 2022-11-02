Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery.
Locations
Assured Quality Home Care Inc.885 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 487-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I first met dr freedman when i was scheduled for a hysterectomy . I had a c section bump and wanted a tummy tuck at the same time . He contacted myOB Gyn and they worked out a time that was good for both of them . Every nurse in Winthrop told me how lucky i was that he was my surgeon . I sure was , he did beautiful work . Then a year later i had him do a Breast lift and implants . 2 years after that he did a neck lift for me and also took an annoying deep splinter out of my foot while i was under . I healed beautiful . He also stitched my sons face after a fight in school and he face was split open . You can’t even tell anything was done . No scars . He also cut some cysts out of my neck and while washing my face i threw my head back too far and i ripped my stitches out at 10pm . I called him and met him at his office at 11pm ! Rare that any doctor would do that ! He is truly a gem . A gentle mild Manner doctor with a heart of gold . I will be back for a full facelift In about a year .
About Dr. Alan Freedman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1124023155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods.