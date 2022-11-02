See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Freedman works at Dr. Alan M. Freedman, MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Assured Quality Home Care Inc.
    885 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Alan Freedman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124023155
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at Dr. Alan M. Freedman, MD in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

