Overview

Dr. Alan Fozailoff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Fozailoff works at Lee Renal Care in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.