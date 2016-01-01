See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alan Fogelman, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. Alan Fogelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Fogelman works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care
    UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care
    200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

About Dr. Alan Fogelman, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 56 years of experience
  • English
  • 1548295132
Education & Certifications

  • University of California-Los Angeles
  • UCLA Hosp
  • UCLA Hosp
  • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
