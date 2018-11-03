See All Family Doctors in Upland, CA
Dr. Alan Flores, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Flores, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.

Dr. Flores works at Signature Dental Group in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Dental Group
    1183 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 493-5606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2018
    I actually switched to kaiser after being with Magan since I was a kid. I first met Dr. Flores at urgent care, then Lola Verne Magan. I hope to be able to see him with Kaiser. He was the most caring Dr I have ever met. He helped me more than any other Doc.
    KMD in Upland, CA — Nov 03, 2018
    About Dr. Alan Flores, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124087671
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Glendale Adventist Med Center|Glendale Adventist Medical Center|St Clare's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flores works at Signature Dental Group in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Flores’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

