Dr. Alan Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Fishman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrix Medical Group900 E Hamilton Ave Ste 220, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1320Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
About Dr. Alan Fishman, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1699737403
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
Dr. Fishman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.