Dr. Alan Fishman, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alan Fishman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Fishman works at Obstetrix Medical Group in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrix Medical Group
    900 E Hamilton Ave Ste 220, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1320
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Sickle Cell Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
First Trimester Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
First Trimester Screening

Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699737403
    • Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
