Overview

Dr. Alan Fishman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.