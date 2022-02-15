See All Ophthalmologists in Winchester, VA
Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Fink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fink works at Blue Ridge Eye Specialist in Winchester, VA with other offices in Front Royal, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Ridge Eye Specialists PC
    420 W Jubal Early Dr Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-2700
    Blue Ridge Eye Specialists P.c.
    56 CHESTER ST, Front Royal, VA 22630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 635-3300

  • Warren Memorial Hospital

Senile Cataracts
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cataract

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 15, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Fink for many years. He’s kind, concerned about his patients and has a great bedside manner. I might add he’s a great doctor.
    Joyce — Feb 15, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Dr. Alan Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fink has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

