Dr. Alan Fink, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Fink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Blue Ridge Eye Specialists PC420 W Jubal Early Dr Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-2700
Blue Ridge Eye Specialists P.c.56 CHESTER ST, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (540) 635-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Warren Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Fink for many years. He’s kind, concerned about his patients and has a great bedside manner. I might add he’s a great doctor.
About Dr. Alan Fink, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
