Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Feldman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Aleksandra Kraeher MD PA4600 Military Trl Ste 218, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 626-9041
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
An excellent visit. Dr. Feldman gave me a complete exam and took his time to explain my blood work and answer my questions.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Kaiser Found Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
