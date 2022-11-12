Dr. Alan Feiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Feiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Feiner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Feiner works at
Practice4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Rose Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Dr Feiner is professional, knowledgeable and prepared to treat every phase and type of cancer. I am thankful for the support and care I received
- Hematology
- English
- 1922082643
- Hematology & Oncology, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.