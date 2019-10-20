Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Locations
Faulkner Eye Care and Surgery1100 Ward Ave Ste 1000, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 792-3937Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience from start to finish! I had LASIK done just over two weeks ago, and I am thrilled with the results. Had -6.50 before surgery and now have 20/20 vision, and each day I notice my eyes feel progressively better. Easy to book the appointment, and they got me in within a timely manner. Receptionist was very polite when I arrived. Comfortable waiting room. Nice decor, felt comfortable. I did not have to wait long (even though I arrived 15 minutes early), and they got me right in to start doing the initial tests to determine if I'd be a good candidate for LASIK. Those took a little time and one was less comfortable because they have to pull your eyelids open and away from your eye - took a few tries, but made it. Doctor was great, nursing staff nice, and the counselor explained everything in detail. No financial surprises.
About Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulkner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulkner works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.