Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Faulkner works at Aloha Laser Vision in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Faulkner Eye Care and Surgery
    1100 Ward Ave Ste 1000, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 792-3937
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Entropion
Astigmatism
Ultrasound, Eye
Entropion
Astigmatism
Ultrasound, Eye

Entropion Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 20, 2019
    Excellent experience from start to finish! I had LASIK done just over two weeks ago, and I am thrilled with the results. Had -6.50 before surgery and now have 20/20 vision, and each day I notice my eyes feel progressively better. Easy to book the appointment, and they got me in within a timely manner. Receptionist was very polite when I arrived. Comfortable waiting room. Nice decor, felt comfortable. I did not have to wait long (even though I arrived 15 minutes early), and they got me right in to start doing the initial tests to determine if I'd be a good candidate for LASIK. Those took a little time and one was less comfortable because they have to pull your eyelids open and away from your eye - took a few tries, but made it. Doctor was great, nursing staff nice, and the counselor explained everything in detail. No financial surprises.
    Mindi Rosser — Oct 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD
    About Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043312887
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner works at Aloha Laser Vision in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Faulkner’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

