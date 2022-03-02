Overview

Dr. Alan Falkoff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Falkoff works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.