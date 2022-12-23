See All Neurologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD

Neurology
4 (18)
Overview

Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Commack, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med

Dr. Ettinger works at North Suffolk Neurology in Commack, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Suffolk Neurology
    6080 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 364-9119
  2. 2
    United Medical Monitoring PC
    50 Rose Pl, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 364-9119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Home Sleep Study

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Paula Schulbaum — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Ettinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467432625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Jacobi Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ettinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

