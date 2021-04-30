Dr. Alan Erdmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Erdmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Erdmann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Erdmann works at
Locations
Revere Health972 N 600 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (385) 417-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has a great bed side manner, tells you what you want to know about your procedure and is kind.
About Dr. Alan Erdmann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457693608
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erdmann works at
Dr. Erdmann has seen patients for Gastritis, Ileus and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erdmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdmann.
