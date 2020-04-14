Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Epstein, MD
Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc822 Pine St Ste 3A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5358
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Terrific. A tested physician who spends time with the patient and does a through examination of every time I see him (twice a year). When I first saw Dr. Epstein I was virtually crippled from the onset of an undiagnosed immunological disease. His diagnosis and the drugs he prescribed produced a 75% recovery in about three days. He's conservative in his recommended drug regimes and weaned me off drugs completely. I still have rare onsets of minor symptoms (trigger finger, etc.), but consider myself 90% recovered. I couldn't be more pleased.
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
