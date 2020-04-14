See All Rheumatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alan Epstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Epstein, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc
    822 Pine St Ste 3A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-5358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?

    Apr 14, 2020
    Terrific. A tested physician who spends time with the patient and does a through examination of every time I see him (twice a year). When I first saw Dr. Epstein I was virtually crippled from the onset of an undiagnosed immunological disease. His diagnosis and the drugs he prescribed produced a 75% recovery in about three days. He's conservative in his recommended drug regimes and weaned me off drugs completely. I still have rare onsets of minor symptoms (trigger finger, etc.), but consider myself 90% recovered. I couldn't be more pleased.
    Rich Quinn — Apr 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Epstein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Epstein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Epstein to family and friends

    Dr. Epstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Epstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Epstein, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Epstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346211844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Epstein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.