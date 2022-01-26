Overview

Dr. Alan Elliott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Elliott works at Arthritis Associates PLLC in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.