Dr. Alan Durkin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (341)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Durkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Durkin works at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
    5070 Florida # A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 258-5985
  2. 2
    Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
    50 NE 26th Ave Ste A, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 258-5938

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida
  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Aging Face
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Aging Face

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 341 ratings
    Patient Ratings (341)
    5 Star
    (329)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Always awesome!
    Jessica S. — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Durkin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215136767
    Education & Certifications

    • 2006|2009|H Lee Moffitt Canc and Rsch Inst|H Lee Moffitt Canc and Rsch Inst|H Lee Moffitt/U South Fla|University of South Florida|H Lee Moffitt/U South Fla|UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • 2004|University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals|University of South Florida|University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
    • Tampa Gen Hosp-U South Fla Coll Med|Tampa Gen Hosp-U South Fla Coll Med|University of South Florida
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Durkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    341 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

