Dr. Alan Durkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Durkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Durkin works at
Locations
Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa5070 Florida # A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Directions (772) 258-5985
Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa50 NE 26th Ave Ste A, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (772) 258-5938
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always awesome!
About Dr. Alan Durkin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215136767
Education & Certifications
- 2006|2009|H Lee Moffitt Canc and Rsch Inst|H Lee Moffitt Canc and Rsch Inst|H Lee Moffitt/U South Fla|University of South Florida|H Lee Moffitt/U South Fla|UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- 2004|University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals|University of South Florida|University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- Tampa Gen Hosp-U South Fla Coll Med|Tampa Gen Hosp-U South Fla Coll Med|University of South Florida
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Durkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Durkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durkin works at
Dr. Durkin speaks Spanish.
341 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.