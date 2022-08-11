Overview

Dr. Alan Durkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Durkin works at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.