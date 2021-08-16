Dr. Alan Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Drucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Drucker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Dr. Drucker works at
Locations
Alan J. Drucker MD Inc.400 S Farrell Dr Ste B160, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 322-3705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drucker?
I am so grateful for Dr. Drucker! I have seen him for over 20 years now. He was willing to help me when other doctors wouldn't. He really cares. He also shared a personal experience with me which really made a difference. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Alan Drucker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295725281
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco-Fresno
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drucker works at
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.