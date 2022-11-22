Overview

Dr. Alan Downie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baldwin, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.



Dr. Downie works at Summit Orthopedics Baldwin in Baldwin, WI with other offices in Stillwater, MN, Hugo, MN and New Richmond, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.