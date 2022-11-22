See All Ophthalmologists in Baldwin, WI
Dr. Alan Downie, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Alan Downie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baldwin, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Downie works at Summit Orthopedics Baldwin in Baldwin, WI with other offices in Stillwater, MN, Hugo, MN and New Richmond, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics: Baldwin
    1100 Bergslien St, Baldwin, WI 54002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 684-1111
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Associated Eye Care Optical LLC
    2950 CURVE CREST BLVD W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    Hugo
    14688 Everton Ave N Ste 106, Hugo, MN 55038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Associated Eye Care
    821 W 8th St # 840, New Richmond, WI 54017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 275-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Enterprise Group
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    Thrivent Financial
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Downie seems very kind and capable. Answered my questions and assisted with insurance coverage so I could have the surgery.
    Sue B. — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Downie, MD

    Ophthalmology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1686679979
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Oh State University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

