Dr. Alan Douglass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Douglass, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Douglass works at
Locations
Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism3927 Waring Rd Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 941-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Douglass for 3 years now. He was able to keep me calm and reassured when I was first diagnosed. He always listens to my concerns and answers all my questions. Highly recommend! Thanks Dr. Douglass!
About Dr. Alan Douglass, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811969991
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglass works at
Dr. Douglass has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.
