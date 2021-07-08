See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oceanside, CA
Dr. Alan Douglass, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Douglass, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Douglass works at Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism
    3927 Waring Rd Ste C, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 941-9850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 08, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Douglass for 3 years now. He was able to keep me calm and reassured when I was first diagnosed. He always listens to my concerns and answers all my questions. Highly recommend! Thanks Dr. Douglass!
    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr. Alan Douglass, MD
    About Dr. Alan Douglass, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811969991
    Education & Certifications

    • National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Douglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douglass works at Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Douglass’s profile.

    Dr. Douglass has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

