Dr. Dosik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Dosik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Dosik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dosik works at
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5240MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dosik?
I can't begin to explain how down to earth and bedside manner is unlike any other. Dr Alan Dosik takes every step and measure to explain every detail and treatments that are available. I was diagnosed in early February 2021 with Breast Cancer Stage 2. I was referred to him from my gynecologist. After meeting with him my first consultation I knew I was in good hands for my care. I put all my trust in him to guide me through my chemo treatments and my radiation. Each visit he has me feel like I have known him my whole life. I would refer him to anyone who is going through cancer treatment and is not sure where to turn. His staff is very accommodating as far as appointments and answering all my questions regarding care. As scary as cancer is....Dr Alan Dosik has made me feel I can and will get through this and that I am never alone!!! I give him 12 stars and would recommend him to anyone looking for an oncologist who really takes the time to care during treatment.
About Dr. Alan Dosik, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1528010386
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosik works at
Dr. Dosik has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dosik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.