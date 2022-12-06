See All Podiatrists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Alan Discont, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Discont, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Discont works at Alan Discont in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot & Ankle Care PC
    600 S Dobson Rd Ste D35, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 732-0033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. DISCONT is very thorough and explains in common terms. Ask your questions and you’ll get the answers.
    About Dr. Alan Discont, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063463305
    Education & Certifications

    • Mesa General Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
