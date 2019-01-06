Overview

Dr. Alan Diamond, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Diamond works at WASHINGTON REGIONAL SENIOR CLINIC in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.