Dr. Alan Diamond, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Diamond, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Diamond, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Diamond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Washington Regional Senior Clinic12 E Appleby Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
Dr Diamond treated my late husband for two years before he passed. Dr Diamond was kind and patient with him (my husband had Parkinson's Disease, dementia and had difficulty speaking). He answered our questions and was willing to listen to our concerns. During appointments we never felt discounted or rushed. Also, his nurse was prompt in returning calls and relaying messages to the doctor. I would recommend him for folks with senior health diseases such as Parkinson's.
About Dr. Alan Diamond, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831149020
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.