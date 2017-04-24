Dr. Alan Deutsch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Deutsch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Deutsch, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Locations
Monmouth-ocean Neurology PC1944 State Route 33 Ste 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 785-1500
- 2 190 Jack Martin Blvd Bldg B3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 785-1500
- 3 1944 Corlies Ave 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deutsch was very attentive and listened to everything to help us get healthy again. He is very professional and makes sure everything is covered and understood. Dr. Deutsch makes you feel comfortable and takes time with you and your family.
About Dr. Alan Deutsch, DO
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528040011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
