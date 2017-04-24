Overview

Dr. Alan Deutsch, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Deutsch works at Monmouth-Ocean Neurology, PC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.