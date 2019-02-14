Dr. Desilva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Desilva, MD
Dr. Alan Desilva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Alan C. Desilva MD Inc.1248 Kinoole St Ste 107, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-6888
I am almost 77-years old; I have lived in four different states, three countries, and a whole bunch of towns and cities. Dr. DeSilva is the best physician that I have had to date! He recognizes most of his patients by sight, listens thoughtfully to your needs and concerns, and explains issues to you in terms that you can understand. He and his staff are caring people. I was Dr. Alan DeSilva's patient for the 13 years that I lived in Hilo, and I recommend him without reservation!
About Dr. Alan Desilva, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Desilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilva.
