Overview

Dr. Alan Dayan, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary



Dr. Dayan works at New York Retina Consultants in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.