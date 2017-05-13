Dr. Alan Dayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Dayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Dayan, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Dayan works at
Locations
New York Retina Consultants310 E 14th St Ste 419, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 677-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dayan did an emergency repair of a tear in my retina some ten years ago. The work hew did was the very best. He is an expert in his field and he truly cares about the well being of his patients. I was so fortunate to have encountered him.
About Dr. Alan Dayan, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
