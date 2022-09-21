Overview

Dr. Alan Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Davis works at Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.