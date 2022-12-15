Dr. Alan Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Daniels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
University Orthopedics Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 330-1420Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great caring doctor
About Dr. Alan Daniels, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
