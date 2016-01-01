Overview

Dr. Alan Dang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Dang works at Bristol Womens Center in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.