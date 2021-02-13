Dr. Alan Dakak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Dakak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Dakak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Dakak works at
Locations
Kern Pediatrics3941 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 864-7944
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Dakak being a first time mom. Dr. has seen my newborn when she couldn’t drink a certain formula and wasn’t guessing what she had he knew what to give me. And with my toddler I’ve taken her to hospitals that misdiagnosed her allergies . Yes emergency rooms will make errors and times I have gone, but as soon as I call his office and explain he knows exactly what my child needs.
About Dr. Alan Dakak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528229689
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University Of California, Irvine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dakak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dakak speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakak.
