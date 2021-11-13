Dr. Alan Cutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cutler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Cutler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Cutler works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Park Hospital47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-9220
-
2
Digestive Health Associates22250 Providence Dr Ste 208, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 985-5000
-
3
Digestive Health Associates26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 510, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4300
-
4
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler?
Dr. Cutler is a great 5 Star Gastroenterology Specialist. Dr. Cutler has perfect bedside manners. He takes his time to listen to you and answer your questions, making it his goal to deliver what is best for your health. I highly recommend Dr. Cutler.
About Dr. Alan Cutler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366425787
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Minn Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler works at
Dr. Cutler has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.