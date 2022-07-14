See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Alan Curtis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (38)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alan Curtis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Curtis works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Curtis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952369894
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • S Cal Ortho Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Mass Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeths Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Curtis’s profile.

    Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

