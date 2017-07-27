Overview

Dr. Alan Cropp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Cropp works at Pulmonary Rehab Associates in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.