Dr. Alan Cropp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Cropp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Cropp works at
Locations
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Associates925 Trailwood Dr, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cropp made me feel very comfortable and I feel assured that I will receive the best medical treatment. His office staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Alan Cropp, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1033216130
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- University of Cincinnati
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cropp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cropp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cropp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cropp works at
Dr. Cropp has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cropp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cropp speaks Amharic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cropp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cropp.
