Dr. Alan Crisman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alan Crisman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1421 Armour St, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 408-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Crisman for about 15 years. Dr. Crisman is kind and gentle. He has the best attitude and listens to his patients. I would highly recommend him. Lisa is also one of the sweetest receptionist I have ever come across.
About Dr. Alan Crisman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093935157
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crisman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crisman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.