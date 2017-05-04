Dr. Cororve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Cororve, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Cororve, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Dr. Cororve works at
Locations
Advanced Medical Group4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 795-4884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arnold J Wolf Dpm Inc7707 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really miss this doctor. I moved to other side of town and trying to find someone even close is not likely. He is genuine and doesn't pull any punches. He makes it clear it is up to us to do what he suggests to be healthy or get better. I really miss the thorough annual physical, not all doctors take that time anymore.
About Dr. Alan Cororve, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1659382901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cororve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cororve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cororve speaks German and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cororve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cororve.
