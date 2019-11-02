Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Russell Langan94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039
OSS Health Mechanicsburg856 Century Dr # 1, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402
Dr Jay Bhuta PC200 S Orange Ave Ste 118, Livingston, NJ 07039
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr.Cooper in the emergency room with two broken heels. I found him to be very reassuring with a sense a humor and very professional. I asked him how long before I could be back in action and he said 2 to 3 months , well I am going on 3 months and walking with cane and on my way to full recovery soon. I found Dr.Cooper and staff to be extremely positive and reassuring answering all my questions concerning rehabilitation or anything relating to my injuries .Even during surgeries I felt very confident and positive with Dr.Coopers team. I would recommend Dr.Cooper and Staff to any family members or friends requiring acute medical care or minor medical care. A very positive experience has come from very serious injuries. I Wish to Thank Dr. Cooper and his team for my experience and positive outcome.
About Dr. Alan Cooper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Dickinson College
