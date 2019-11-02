Overview

Dr. Alan Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and York, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.