Dr. Alan Colicchio, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Colicchio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Monmouth Ocean Neurology1944 Corlies Ave Ste 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Colicchio, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1477535375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
