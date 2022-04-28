Dr. Alan Coleman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Coleman, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Coleman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, AL.
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
Valley Smiles Dental Care110 College St Ste D, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 215-1893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visits to Dr. Coleman and his staff have been so pleasant, I don't often spend time "thinking" about them. The entire staff is so pleasant and professional there is absolutely no apprehension on my part before a visit, and following my visits I have been extremely satisfied.
About Dr. Alan Coleman, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1437242195
Education & Certifications
- Birmingham-Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
